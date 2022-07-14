Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Done Deals, Medicals & Latest Transfer Updates on Lisandro, De Jong, Ronaldo, Messi & Koulibaly

By

Published

IMG 20220714 210240 899

Manchester United have agreed a £46m fee with Ajax for Lisandro Martinez. The player will join the squad on their pre-season tour this weekend. (Source Talksport)

IMG 20220714 210157 459

Manchester United have reached full agreement with Barcelona for Frankie de Jong, after further talks. Package worth €85m. Fee guaranteed around €75m plus add-ons. Personal terms, still the issue to be resolved – as Frenkie’s priority is to stay at Barcelona.(Source Fabrizio Romano)

IMG 20220714 210037 871

Thomas Tuchel has decided against Cristiano Ronaldo signing, as things stand. Jorge Mendes had talks with Todd Boehly but the final decision has always been up to the manager. Chelsea are now focused on different deals – Tuchel isn’t keen on signing Cristiano.( Source Fabrizio Romano)

IMG 20220714 205754 734

Manchester City could rival Barcelona for the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Koundé, if Nathan Aké joins Chelsea.( Source RodrigoFaez)

IMG 20220714 205836 113

Presnel Kimpembe wants to stay at PSG this summer despite interest from Chelsea and the French club’s willingness to sell him.(Source GOAL)

IMG 20220714 205950 841

Arsenal are in talks with Manchester City over the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Premier League champions are open to selling the Ukrainian if the Gunners match their valuation.( SourceDavid_Ornstein)

IMG 20220714 210211 522

PSG would like to extend Leo Messi’s contract by a further year, until 2024 and have expressed their wish to the player. The Argentine will make a final decision on his future after the World Cup.( Source MARCA)

IMG 20220714 210252 755

Paperworks signed between Chelsea and Napoli for Kalidou Koulibaly deal for €40m. All completed now, he will sign in the morning – then will fly to Los Angeles. Koulibaly will be unveiled as Chelsea’s second signing soon. (Source Fabrizio Romano)

IMG 20220714 210314 332

Real Madrid want to sell Marco Asensio this summer. They believe his time at the club has come to an end and don’t want to let him leave for free in 2023.(Source: MarioCortegana)

Also Read: Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Multi Million Car Collection (Photos)

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020