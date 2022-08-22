Connect with us

Sports

Latest Transfer News & Updates On De jong, Antony, Gakpo, Fofana, Sarr, Pulisic, & Pedro Neto

Erik ten Hag has convinced Manchester United to go in for Frenkie De Jong again with more money; their representatives are expected to travel to Barcelona to try to complete his signing this week. (Source telegraaf)

Manchester United are in contact with Antony agents as deal now depends on Ajax decision: key days ahead, while Cody Gakpo’s camp is also in direct contact with Man Utd for the last 2 weeks. ( Source Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea are set to make a third bid for Wesley Fofana this week before the two clubs meet at Stamford Bridge. Leicester will demand around £80 million, and a sale will finally allow Rodgers to make some signings of his own.( Source John Percy-Telegraph) 

Casemiro will be presented as a Manchester United player at Old Trafford against Liverpool. Casemiro will wear the No.18 shirt at Manchester United( Source Mario Cortegana)

Ismaïla Sarr’s £25m move to Aston Villa is set to collapse. Personal terms and the structure of the deal could not be agreed.(Source:JPercyTelegraph)

​​Manchester United are facing disappointment in their attempts to prise Christian Pulisic away from Chelsea.(Source: Mail Sport)

According to The Athletic, Arsenal has begun negotiations with Wolves winger Pedro Neto about a possible transfer.

The Gunners are ready to let go of Nicolas Pepe this summer, with a Portuguese forward on the way to Molineux to replace an Ivory Coast international.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham are considering a move for versatile Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The England international spent last season on loan at Roma and could leave Emirates Stadium before the summer transfer window closes.

Manchester City has offered Bernardo Silva a new contract, according to the Daily Star.

The Portuguese playmaker has been extensively linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, but he remains an important part of Pep Guardiola’s plans and will be given the option to sign new terms with the Premier League champions.

