Latest Transfer Updates On Aubameyang, Alonso, Depay, Silva & Navas

Chelsea have signed Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion for £55m + £7m add ons. 6-year deal.

Barcelona are closing on Marcos Alonso deal. Barça and Chelsea are finalising the agreement, working on the last details in order to get the deal completed very soon. The final fee will be less than €10m. Personal terms already agreed three months ago. (Source Fabrizio Romano)

​​Leicester have made Houssem Aouar their priority signing for the midfield. Nottingham Forest are also interested and could make an offer to Lyon. (Source: Foot Mercato)

​​Maxwel Cornet has reached an agreement on personal terms with West Ham. If all goes to plan, he will undergo his medical in London today.(Source: Fabrice Hawkins)

​​Juventus are keen on signing Memphis Depay but want an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy next summer.However, the Dutchman must extend his contract at Barcelona until 2024 for the transfer to happen. (Source: SPORT)

​​Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang does not want to leave Barcelona despite Chelsea’s interest. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Pep Guardiola insists he wants Bernardo Silva to stay at Manchester City but also admits he won’t stand in the attacking midfielder’s way should he wish to leave. (Source Daily Mail)

Napoli, who are still in talks to sign Kepa, are interested in Keylor Navas from PSG.(Source: DiMarzio)

Lucas Torreira has agreed to join Galatasaray for around £5m from Arsenal. The Midfielder will fly to Istanbul in the next few days to complete the move. (Source: FabrizioRomano)

Tottenham are planning to complete Destiny Udogie deal next week. New talks round scheduled with Udinese in order to finalize the agreement. Udogie was not in Udinese squad today due to negotiations with Spurs. He’d stay on loan for one more year. (Source Fabrizio Romano)

