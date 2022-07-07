Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Latest Transfer Updates on Ronaldo, De Jong, Sterling, Martinez & Recce James

By

Published

Azplicueta to Barca

IMG 20220707 214655 954

Barcelona held talks with Chelsea over the signing of César Azpilicueta today and the deal is closer than ever. The move could be announced in the next few hours, with Barcelona hoping to present him next week.(Source fansjavimiguel)

Ronaldo Exit Rumours

IMG 20220707 214805 698

Cristiano Ronaldo is willing to give up his status as the highest-paid player in the Premier League and accept a pay-cut to leave Manchester United. His next club must have a chance of winning the Champions League. (Source MARCA)

Lenglet completes Spurs move

IMG 20220707 214847 319

Clément Lenglet to Tottenham is a done deal. Here we go! Loan deal agreed, valid until June 2023 – Lenglet already accepted last week, personal terms agreed . Clubs still in contact on final details – there’s no option to buy clause included, as of now. (Source Fabrizio Romano)

Martinez Pushes Ajax Exit

​​Lisandro Martínez is pushing for Ajax to sell him for a realistic transfer fee. The club have already rejected Arsenal’s €40M offer and Manchester United’s €45M bid. (Source: Mike Verweij)

Eriksen nears United Move

IMG 20220707 215420 542

​​Christian Eriksen’s move to Manchester United is close to being finalized. His paperwork is being checked before signing a three-year contract. (Source: Jamie Jackson)

De Jong Man United Transfer Stance

IMG 20220707 215444 996

​​Manchester United’s move for Frenkie de Jong is being held up by wages owed to him by Barcelona, which he agreed to defer due to the pandemic.He is owed £13.7m in basic wages and £3.4m in bonuses by the club.(Source: Telegraph)

Chelsea to increase Recce James Wages

IMG 20220707 215643 878

Todd Boehly is very desperate to keep Reece James at Chelsea by offering him improved terms on his current £70,000-a-week contract.( Source Daily Mirror)

Sterling to Chelsea

IMG 20220707 215747 936

Raheem Sterling will become the highest paid player at Chelsea after agreeing terms on a contract that is worth more than his £300,000-a-week deal at Man City. (Source Daily Telegraph)

Also Read: Meet 5 Football Stars who Followed Their Father’s Footsteps

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020