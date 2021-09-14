Kenyans In Diaspora: Man Sentenced 20 Years In Prison For Attacking Wife With Hammer

A Kenyan man living in Minnesota has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after attacking his wife with a hammer.
67-year-old Joseph Ndichu Kinyanjui of Rochester, MN was accused of attacking his wife with a hammer two years ago.
Kinyanjui was convicted by Olmsted County District Court of first-degree premeditated attempted murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in July.
The judges further found that the offense was committed in the presence of a child.
Early last week, Judge Joseph Chase sentenced Kinyanjui to 240 months in state prison, the maximum sentence allowed for the crime.
Rochester police say Kinyanjui attacked his wife with a hammer in May of 2019.
According to the complaint, the assault left blood all over the floor of the bedroom, as well as on the bed and walls. Medical reports show the victim suffered severe head trauma that required a titanium plate to be placed in her head.
“Words are inadequate to convey the horrific facts of this attack. One need only form the mental picture, however, of a hammer being swung at a human head to comprehend the extreme violence of this crime,” judge Chase during the sentence.
Kinyanjui, however, told the court he was acting in self-defense claiming that he fell on the wife while holding the hammer.
The wife, while narrating the incident, said it has affected her life permently.
“I still remember that day and parts of it still haunt me. The impact of the assault has completely changed my life,” Pauline Ndichu said in court.
“I cannot begin to describe the feeling of terror I felt when I was attacked by my husband who was trying to kill me
“I am a survivor. I am still the same person that I was before this happened to me, but now I have physical and emotional scars that remind me how strong I have become.
“He most likely wishes I was dead, wounded, and broken. I won’t give the defendant that pleasure. I am more alive and stronger than ever. He hasn’t taken away my will to live. He hasn’t broken my spirit. These scars are a constant reminder of what happened, but don’t define my future.”
