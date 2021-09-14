Kenyans In Diaspora: Man Sentenced 20 Years In Prison For Attacking Wife With Hammer

A Kenyan man living in Minnesota has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after attacking his wife with a hammer.

67-year-old Joseph Ndichu Kinyanjui of Rochester, MN was accused of attacking his wife with a hammer two years ago.

Kinyanjui was convicted by Olmsted County District Court of first-degree premeditated attempted murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in July.

The judges further found that the offense was committed in the presence of a child.

Early last week, Judge Joseph Chase sentenced Kinyanjui to 240 months in state prison, the maximum sentence allowed for the crime.

Rochester police say Kinyanjui attacked his wife with a hammer in May of 2019.