Outrage After Govt Announces Nurses Who Get UK Jobs Will Give State A Cut From Salary For Job Connections

The Kenyan government will get a percentage of cash as commission from Kenyan nurses who will go to the UK following the deal made by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Prime Minister Boris Johnson in July.

Though it’s not yet determined how much the government will make from each nurse, Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache is scheduled to lead a delegation of senior Health and Labour officials to finalize the guidelines of the deal.

So far, 3,329 nurses have expressed interest in the jobs on offer and those who qualify are expected to travel to the UK mid-October.

Much like the Cuban deal which saw the Kenyan government get 100 doctors and Cuban earn a percentage, details of how the nurses will be remunerated remain unclear, with the British High Commission only announcing that the health professionals will work under the National Health Service (NHS).

The deal comes at a time when the country is struggling with unemployment.

Nurses are being required to possess a Bachelor’s degree in nursing from a recognized institution, a license from the Nursing Council, a valid police clearance certificate, and proof that they are not currently employed in the public or private sector to land the job.

The health workers unions believe taking nurses to the UK is a good move and will create more employment.

“I support the move because we will have a chance for our nurses to bring in revenue to the country and support their families back home,” said Kenya National Union of Nurses secretary-general Seth Panyako.