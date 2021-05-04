Photos: Kind-hearted Woman Donates Huge Mansion To Be Used For Prayers In Thika

A Lady going by the name Naomi Mwaniki has won many hearts after donating her mansion to be used as a house of prayers in Thika.

Mwaniki, who resides in Boston, United States of America (USA), gave out the multi-million house based in Salama in Thika with everything in it.

Gospel singer Karangu Muraya on his Facebook page first broke the news saying that Mwaniki blessed them with the house which has now been renamed Mt Zion prayer centre.

“You ask why some people are so blessed…Imagine building a beautiful home like this and for your love in the body of Christ, you make it a prayer centre…..Mt zion prayer centre. This is what Naomi Mwaniki from Boston USA has done to Thika people, Salama estate and Kenyans at large.” said the singer on social media.

He further added that they are planning to dedicate the house to the lord on May 15 with a special thanksgiving prayer.

“Let’s meet here on May 15 as we launch it and dedicate it to God…….intercessors just ask for her to be blessed.” said Muraya.

