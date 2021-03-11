Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

13 Killed In Nigerian School Attack In Damaga

At least 13 people have been killed after gunmen attack a school in Damaga, Nigeria.

By

Published

Empty beds in a secondary school at Zamfara estate after gunmen attack
Empty beds in a secondary school at Zamfara estate after gunmen attack

KDRTV has confirmed reports from Nigeria saying the gunmen have killed at least 13 people in a school attack in the north-western state of Zamfara.

According to the people of Damaga, dozens of armed men arrived on motorbikes and opened fire.

The gunmen also stole cattle.

In a previous attack on Zamfara estate, 300 girls were abducted from the state and later released after the government negotiated with the bandits

READ ALSO: 316 Students Abducted By Gunmen In Nigeria

However, the government said it did not pay ramson to the gunmen.

KDRTV notes that kidnappings and killings are increasing in North-western Nigeria

According to reports by authorities a Kaduna state, about 2000 people in the state were killed or kidnapped by criminal gangs last year.

Nigeria has since shut down all public secondary schools to allow for risk assessment.

The government of Nigeria has been in the limelight for denying the report of paying ramson, while many believe it does.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

Tanzania President John Magufuli Tanzania President John Magufuli

News

Tanzania’s Magufuli Admitted to Kenyan Hospital, In Critical Condition

(KDRTV) – Social media is awash with reports that Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli is admitted to a Kenyan Hospital. Magufuli who is said...

2 days ago
Omar Lali and Tecra Muigai Omar Lali and Tecra Muigai

News

Uproar Over Omar Lali Ksh 250k Monthly Stipend from Tecra Muigai

(KDRTV) – The Late Keroche heiress Tecra Muigai sent approximately Ksh 2 million to her boyfriend Omar Lali in a spun of 8 months....

1 day ago
1 3 1 3

News

Raila Odinga Admitted at Nairobi Hospital

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga was reportedly treated at the Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday, a local daily reported. According to The Star, the...

2 days ago
railaoginga railaoginga

Politics

UPDATE: Raila Odinga in High Spirits at Nairobi Hospital

(KDRTV) –  ODM leader Raila Odinga is in high spirits at the Nairobi Hospital, his personal doctor has confirmed. KDRTV reported on Tuesday evening...

1 day ago