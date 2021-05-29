215 Remains of Children Found At Canada Indigenous School

KDRTV- A mass grave containing the remains of 215 indigenous children has discovered at Kamloops Indian Residential School in Canada

The school that housed 500 children was shut in 1978.

KDRTV established that the news was made public on Thursday by the chief of the Tk`emlups te Secwepemc First Nation.

READ ALSO: Britain Joins the USA To Compel China To Be Honest On Origin of Coronavirus

According to Primer Minister Justin Trudeau, the revelation was a painful reminder and a painful chapter of the country`s history.

KDRTV established that The First Nation is working in liaison with the museum experts and the coroner`s office to find out the causes and the timings of the deaths of the minors.

According to our correspondents, the cause of the death of 215 minors was not immediately clear to the Canadian authorities.

The remains were discovered after a ground-penetrating radar revealed them during a survey of the school.

“To our knowledge, these missing children are undocumented deaths,” Ms Casimir said. “Some were as young as three years old.”