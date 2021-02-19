Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

America Celebrates As It Successfully Lands Rover On Mars

Americans celebrate after successfully landing “Perseverance” rover on planet Mars.

Avatar

By

Published

NASA celebrate landing a rover on planet Mars
NASA celebrate landing a rover on planet Mars

(KDRTV)-The American space agency NASA has successfully landed its rover on Mars near the planet’s equator called Jezero.

The good news is that the Perseverance rover landed on the planet in Good shape.

“The good news is the spacecraft, I think, is in great shape,” said Matt Wallace, the mission’s deputy project manager.

NASA`s engineers at the control center in California busted with joy upon the confirmation of the rover’s touchdown.

READ ALSO: American Cyberspace Under Foreign Intrusion

They have announced that the six-wheel vehicle will now stay on the planet for the next two years, drilling rock investing in the presence of past life.

The American scientists believe that Jezero could have held giant lake billions of years ago. Thus they believe where there is water, and there is the possibility that there might be life.

The US president Joe Biden has congratulated NASAs team saying that it has proved Americas power of science.

“Congratulations to NASA and everyone whose hard work made Perseverance’s historic landing possible. Today proved once again that with the power of science and American ingenuity, nothing is beyond the realm of possibility,” Biden wrote on twitter.

Director Mike Watkins said that there is something special about the few days of landing.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

David Ndii 4 Others Move To Court To Destroy Uhuru Railas BBI Agenda David Ndii 4 Others Move To Court To Destroy Uhuru Railas BBI Agenda

Politics

David Ndii Under Fire Over Circumcision Slur on Luo Community

(KDRTV) -Renown economist David Ndii has come under fire over a circumcision slur he made on the Luo community. On Tuesday, Ndii insinuated, through...

2 days ago
Uhuru Addresses Senior Govt Officials Uhuru Addresses Senior Govt Officials

News

Exclusive! Uhuru Did not Invite William Ruto to State House Meeting

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto was not invited to Thursday’s meeting at State House, several sources have intimated to KDRTV. President Uhuru Kenyatta...

17 hours ago
Moi Girls Students Moi Girls Students

News

Moi Girls Eldoret Students Demonstrate Over Ugali and Cabbage

(KDRTV) – Moi Girls High School in Eldoret has been closed indefinitely after students demonstrated against poor diet and a litany of other issues....

2 days ago
Eubt2QQXEAIyfX6 Eubt2QQXEAIyfX6

News

Moi University Students Using Face Masks as Toilet Paper

(KDRTV) – Moi University students have been put on the spot for allegedly using face masks as toilet paper. According to the institution’s Hostels...

2 days ago