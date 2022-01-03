Connect with us

Botswana President Masisi Gets COVID

Vice President will take over over the responsibilities of President Mokgweetsi Masisi until further notice

President Masisi gets Covid

KDRTV NEWS: Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi is in isolation after contracting Coronavirus, the government said on Monday.

South Africa and Botswana were the first countries to detect the Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

“The president does not have any symptoms and will continue to receive close medical monitoring by his medical doctors,” it said in a statement, adding that the test had been carried out as a matter of routine.

Vice President Slumber Tsogwane will assume the president`s responsibilities until further notice while the president continues to be in isolation.

Cases of Covid have risen since the detection of the Omicron variant in the Diamond-rich country.

However, the health officials have said that the hospitalizations have not spiked.

KDRTV established that Botswana managed to vaccinate 71 percent of its eligible population of 1,3 million people.

The country has reviewed down the age limit for vaccination from 18 years to 12 years.

