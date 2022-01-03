Botswana President Masisi Gets COVID

KDRTV NEWS: Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi is in isolation after contracting Coronavirus, the government said on Monday.

South Africa and Botswana were the first countries to detect the Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

“The president does not have any symptoms and will continue to receive close medical monitoring by his medical doctors,” it said in a statement, adding that the test had been carried out as a matter of routine.