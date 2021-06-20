Brazil Covid Deaths Hit 500, 000, Second In World

KDRTV NEWS: Brazil has recorded at least 500, 000 Covid deaths which is the second-highest in the world.

According to experts, the situation could worsen during slow vaccination period and the beginning of winter.

The pandemic has continued to hit hard the country even as the President Jair Bolsonaro has declined to embrace measures like social distancing.

The President is on records that he downplayed the pandemic at the initial stages something that made the country to recorded higher fatality rates.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: India Overtakes Brazil In Coronavirus Cases

Days later, President Bolsonaro was diagnosed with coronavirus.

According to the health authorities in the country the situation in the country is critical and only 15 percent of the adults are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the congress is investigating the government`s efforts to control the spread of the pandemic.

President Bolsonaro has been heavily faulted for not implementing coordinated measures towards the availability of vaccines in the country.

The President has also failed to support preventive measures such as lock-downs, curfews and mask-wearing requirements which has severally sought to ease.

READ ALSO: Brazil`s First Lady Contracts Coronavirus Weeks After Husband

According to the head of the state, the impacts the lock-down will have on the economy would be devastating than the virus.

The opposition wing has also blamed the Presidents for delaying the availability of vaccines in the country due to political reasons.

A Brazil health organization has said that:

“Brazil faces a critical scenario of community transmission… with the possibility of worsening in the coming weeks due to the start of winter.”

Currently, Brazil`s health system risk being overwhelmed due increased number of Covid patients.

Only United States has recorded more deaths than Brazil in the world.

Many patients have faced delays to be admitted in intensive care unit because the health facilities in Brazil are crowded.