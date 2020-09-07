COVID-19: India Overtakes Brazil In Coronavirus Cases

(KDRTV)-India has reported more 90, 000 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours raising its national caseload above that of Brazil

With the new figures, India now has the second-largest number of confirmed cases in the world at 4, 204, 613

At the same time, the country has 71, 642 fatalities which are the third-highest number of fatalities in the world

The infections reportedly have surged in five states

KDRTV understands that the increase in the number of infections continues as the government continues to lit coronavirus containment measures in a bid to restore the economy

For the last seven days, India has been recording an average of 75, 000 daily coronavirus cases

The most hit states include Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

The infections have also been increasing in the capital, Delhi, with more 2,7 00 infections on Thursday which were the city`s highest in the last two months

Reports indicate that the surge in the number of coronavirus cases has been informed by the increased testing exercise across the country

Despite the fact that India has been recording low death rates, almost 1, 000 fatalities have been recorded in a day for the last seven days

