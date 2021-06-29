Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

S. Africa`s Ex-president Jacob Zuma Sentenced to Jail

Jacob Zuma was not present at the court on Tuesday and was not immediately taken to prison

By

Published

Former South Africa President Jacob Zuma has been sent to prison for 15 monthhs
Former South Africa President Jacob Zuma has been sent to prison for 15 monthhs

KDRTV NEWS: Former President of South Africa Jacob Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months on Tuesday.

South African constitutional court made the ruling after Jacob Zuma failed to appear before a corruption inquiry committee early this year.

Zuma reported did not appear before the inquiry team led by Raymond Zondo, February.

The inquiry was meant to examine allegations of high-level graft during the Zuma regime from 2009 to 2018.

The former President has denied any wrongdoing and has far not cooperated.

READ ALSO: Eswatini On Fire: Anti-monarchy Protests Turn Violent

Zuma is a comrade to Nelson Mandela and has taken a critical role in managing the African National Congress party since apartheid in 1994.

However, his regime was tainted by grafts and corruption allegations.

KDRTV established that Mr. Zuma was not in court on Tuesday and was not immediately taken to prison.

Many South African seemingly are fed up and have backed current President Cyril Ramaphosa to root out corruption.

The President has dedicated efforts to end corruption in the government and in the ANC party.

The looting and misappropriation of public funds and resources have critically impacted the lives of ordinary citizens in South Africa.

To gain public confidence, Mr. Ramaphosa has gone after his own party`s leading icons including the health minister and ANC secretary-general forcing them to resign.

More to follow…

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya news.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019