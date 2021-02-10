Democrat Lawyers To Reveal Unseen January 6 Deadly Footage

(KDRTV)-The US Senate is balancing the role of former President Donald Trump in the January 6, capitol siege.

Mr. Trump has gown down the history of America as the first President to impeached twice with a count of inciting violence.

KDRTV recognizes the historic second impeachment proceedings started in the US Senate on Tuesday.

The fate of the former president now lies in the hands of the senators who will decide whether he instigated violence that caused death in the capital New Yolk

Mr. Trump is being sued for inciting his supporters to dare legislates as they were confirming that Democrat Joe Biden had arisen as the victor in the 2020 election

A democrat Jamie Raskin stated that the mob that ransacked Congress last month “was sent here by the president”

The most critical bit of the impeachment trials is when the democrats’ lawyers are expected to reveal that footages of the attack at the Capitol

Trump supporters in the Senate had previously claimed that it is illegal to subject a private citizen through the rigorous process.

However, seventeen Republicans will have to abandon their former president to convict him

That is almost impossible, however, it passed, there would be a subsequent vote to bar Mr. Trump from seeking another public office again.

