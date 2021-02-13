Connect with us

DP Ruto`s Lawyer Elected New ICC Prosecutor

DP Ruto leader lawyer Karim Khan has been elected new ICC prosecutor to replace Fatou Bensouda

DP Rutos Lawyer Elected New ICC Prosecutor
(KDRTV)- Karim Khan who was Deputy President William Ruto’s lead lawyer at the International Criminal Court (ICC) has been elected as the new prosecutor.

KDRTV notes that Khan`s nine-year term will start on June 16.

Khan also represented former Head of Public Service Francis Muthaura in ICC.

Khan was elected during the Assembly of States Parties to Rome Statute of the ICC during the second 19th session on February 12 at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Khan arose as a victor in a secret ballot against three other candidates after he garnered 72 votes, 10 more than the required 62.

Khan is a Briton who has roots in Pakistan.

READ ALSO: Furious Uhuru Kenyatta Dares William Ruto to Resign

The battle to succeed Fatuo Bensouda attracted two frontrunners- Khan and Irish lawyer Fergak Gaynor who represented PEV victims in a crumpled case of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to the Star, Kenya had initially rejected the shortlist that did not have Khan`s name; Kenya claimed that the selection method was fraudulent

Mwaura`s case collapsed after key witnesses withdrew their testimony.

KDRTV understands that in 2018, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres picked Khan as the First Special Advisor and Head of the United Nations Team probing international crimes committed byISIL / Da’esh i (UNITAD).

At the same time, Khan who is fifty years old specializes in both international criminal law and international human rights law

Khan had also worked as a Legal Officer at the office of the Prosecutor at the International Criminal Tribunal for Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) and then as a Legal Adviser at the Office of the Prosecutor at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR).

