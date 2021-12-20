Connect with us

Dubai Suspends Flights From Kenya For 48 Hours

Dubai has canceled all flights from Kenya for the next 48 hours; the reason for the move is not yet clear

Dubai suspends Kenyan flights
KDRTV NEWS: Dubai has announced that flights from Kenya have been denied entry as per the directive from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority. 

“All air transport services with inbound and transit passenger movements to the emirate of Dubai from any point in the Republic of Kenya are temporarily suspended for 48 hours effective from 20 December 2021 at 10.30hrs local time Dubai,”  reads the directive from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

However, outbound passenger flights from Dubai to Nairobi will operate normally.

“Customers will not be accepted for travel on Emirates flights at Nairobi during this time,” reads the statement

However, the travelers have been advised not to call to rebook immediately

“Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.”

Dubai authorities are yet to give the reason for the cancellation of the flights.

However, the directive has followed several cancellations of flights from many African countries following the surge in Coronavirus infections in the continent.

READ ALSO: LATEST: Death Toll Hit 200 After Typhoon Slams Philippines

Kenya has confirmed the presence of the Coronavirus variant known as Omicron that was first discovered in South Africa.

In the recent past, Kenya had recorded increased infection of Coronavirus at 24.4 percent caseload.

However, the Health Ministry CS Mutahi Kagwe said that many of the patients who contracted the virus have no travel history.

It is suspected that Dubai could have canceled the flights from Kenya due to a surge in Coronavirus infections in the country.

