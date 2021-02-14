Somalia Wins Against Kenya In International Court

(KDRTV)-Somalia has won against Kenya in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the postponement of the maritime border case.

The court dismissed Kenya`s request to have the case postponed

The ICJ on Sartuday that the case over the controversial Indian Ocean coastline is heard from March 15 as planned before.

READ ALSO: Kenya Warns Somalia Of Meritless Inclusion In their Domestic Issues

The court that sits at The Hague, Netherlands thus asked thee parties to ready their submissions; the court has the mandate to solve border conflicts

The Opposition leader of Somalia Abdirahman AbdiShakur Warsame who is also the leader of Wadajir party welcomed the ruling by ICJ.

According to Warsame, the ruling will end the persistent blame that the opposition was thwarting the commencement of the critical case at The Hague.

However, he sounded a word of warning that the outgoing government should desist from using issues of national interests for political gain.

He said that his sentiment has been evident in the maritime border dispute between Kenya and Somalia which has dragged for the last two years after Nairobi raised several issues.

READ ALSO: Somalian Forces ‘Mistakenly’ Crash Kenyan Aircraft With RPG

KDRTV understands that the border dispute between Kenya and Somalia made the two countries to severe their diplomatic relationship.

Somalia had also complained that the Kenyan soldiers who are part of AMISON troops in Somalia had engaged in illegal businesses.

KDRTV understands that Kenya in 2019 managed to postpone the case twice and once in 2020.

In the latest application, Kenya argued that it has lost the map it was to present as evidence as raising questions about Covid-19 pandemics.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.