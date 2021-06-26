Connect with us

George Floyd Murder: Ex-Police Derek Chauvin Sentenced Over 22 Years

President Joe Biden said the sentence was appropriate, family partialy satisfied

By

Published

portrate of George Floyd who was fattally brutalized by Minneapolis police
portrate of George Floyd who was fattally brutalized by Minneapolis police

KDRTV NEWS: Derek Chauvin who murdered black American George Floyd has been sentenced to 22 years and six months in jail.

The ex-white police officers murdered Floyd in May 2020 after he knelt on his kneck for nine minutes.

The incident occurred in Minneapolis causing fierce protestors to engage the police in violent confrontations.

READ ALSO: Gunfire Interrupts George Floyd Commemoration, Injury Confirmed  

The death of Floyd, 48, emerged global protest against racism and police brutality in various countries with a focal point at the United States of America.

Chauvin, 45, was convicted of second-degree murder and other charges in May 2021.

Chauvin along with other former officers was separately charged with breaching the civil rights of George Floyd.

Floyd`s family and supporters have revealed their satisfaction upon the announcement of the sentence.

“This historic sentence brings the Floyd family and our nation one step closer to healing by delivering closure and accountability,” lawyer Ben Crump tweeted.

On her side, Floyd`s sister said that the sentence indicated that matters of police brutality and racism are finally being taken seriously but the US is far from ending police brutality.

At the same time, President Joe Biden said that sentence was somewhat appropriate but revealed that he did not have many details about it.

However, during the hearing, Floyd`s brother Terrence Floyd demanded the maximum available sentence of up to 40 years.

“Why? What were you thinking? What was going through your head when you had your knee on my brother’s neck?” he said.

However, the sentenced police officer told the court he offered his condolences to the family of the late and promised to give further information in the future.

KDRTV established that Floyd bought some cigarettes at a convenience store in May 2020.

The shop assistant believed that Floyd used a counterfeit not and called the police after Mr. Floyd refused to give back the cigarette.

When the officers arrived, Mr. Floyd was ordered out of his parked car and handcuffed him.

READ ALSO: Minneapolis To Pay Family Of Murdered George Floyd $27m

A struggle ensued after the police tried to put Floyd in their squad car.

They rested him together and put him on the ground and pinned him down under their weight.

Derek Chauvin pinned his neck for nine minutes causing his death.

The death led to massive protests branded “Black Lives Matter.”

