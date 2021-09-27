Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Kenyans Abroad: Kisii Man Found Dead In India, Body Dumped Without Clothes

By

Published

105190 20210511INDcovid 1620706421560

A Kenyan man was found dead in Raipur in the state of Madhya Pradesh, India with his body dumped in a thicket on Monday, September 27.

According to an official in New Delhi who spoke to Nation, police are currently investigating the murder and are in the process of verifying his identity.

“It is hard to know his nationality because there has been no official communication from the Indian government. We are following up as well as looking for whatever documents that can help identify him,” the official said.

Africans living in the area are familiar with the man saying that they’ve even heard him speak Swahili and Kisii.

READ ALSO: Opinion: Why I Will Never Call A Fellow Man A Deadbeat

His body was found in a bush near a municipal school in Rajpur.

“I remember meeting him one day on the road, he greeted me and when I sought to find out if he was Kenyan or Tanzanian as he spoke Swahili, he told me that he was a Kenyan from Kisii who came to India 25 years ago to study, after which he opted to hustle here,” a Kenyan woman living in India said.

The woman further said that the man might have been homeless at the time of his death.

“I always inquired about where he resides but he never told me,” she went on.

“He used to say he was just around to visit his Indian friends but he suffered a lot, kept to himself and lived on the streets.”

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019