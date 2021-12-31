Mali Conference Support Extending Junta`s Mandate by Five Years

KDRTV NEWS: The National Conference of Refoundation held on Thursday in Bamako proposed that the mandate of the Junta be extended from six months to five years.

The conference was considered as the final phase of consultations before elections and the return of civilians to power

After successive coups in August 2020 and May 2021, Mali`s ruling military had vowed, under pressure from ECOWAS and other international communities, to return power to civilians after presidential and legislative elections initially scheduled for February in 2022.

ECOWAS affirmed that the Junta would be exposed to severe sanctions if they would respect their pledge.

However, the Junta led by Colonel Assimi Goita had finally informed the ECOWAS that they could not respect the agreed timetable and asked Assises Nationales to draw up an electro calendar.

According to a report seen by KDRTV:

“The participants were in favor of extending the transition period in order to carry out the institutional reforms that will allow for credible, fair, and transparent elections. The deadlines put forward vary from six months to five years.”

Reports also indicated that Colonel Assimi was present at the conference.

Many Malian organizations boycotted the meetings from Monday to Thursday in Bamako.

Even though the meetings were considered to present a crucial moment in the transition in the country since 2020.

The participants in the conference also recommended developing a new military partnership with military powers and disbanding and integrating them into the Malian army.

