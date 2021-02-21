Connect with us

Myanmar: 2 Killed As Coup Leaders Dismiss International Calls

Police fatally shot two protestors as Myanmar coup leaders continue to defy international calls

Avatar

By

Published

Two people fataly shot in Myanmar
(KDRTV)-The military coup leaders in Myanmar (Burma) have remained defiant despite the International community’s call to respect human rights.

KDRTV established that so far, people were killed on Saturday as protestors continue to hold rallies across Myanmar.

The pair were killed after the police used live and rubber bullets, teargas, water cannons, and slingshots on the demonstrators.

The UN Secretary-General had faulted the dreadful violence against demonstrators.

READ ALSO: U.S. Sanctions Myanmar Military Coup Leaders

“The use of lethal force, intimidation and harassment against peaceful demonstrators is unacceptable,” he said on Twitter late Saturday.

The coup leaders have also reported that one police officer has been killed since the protests.

During Saturday’s violence, 20 people were wounded while the other 569 were detained.

KDRTV also established that the coup leaders also ordered the arrest of popular actor, Lu Min, who joined the protests. The coup leaders accused him of incitement.

The army accused him of encouraging the civil servants to join the demonstrations. The actor now faces two years in prison upon conviction.

The reports of his arrests were revealed by his wife, who said that the police came to their home and took him away.

“They forced open the door and took him away and didn’t tell me where they were taking him. I couldn’t stop them. They didn’t tell me,” Khin Sabai Oo said.

Many international communities and certain countries have imposed sanctions on Myanmar, including the US.

READ ALSO: Myanmar: Thousands Gather For Second Day Protest

Through State Department spokesperson Ned Price, the USe said that the US is deeply concerned about the military’s actions on protestors.

The Myanmar military, who took over the country and announcing a one-year-long state of emergency, alleged that the concluded elections were fraudulent sone that the election agency in the countries disputes.

The international communities, including the EU,, consider further actions against the Myanmar military coup leaders.

