Myanmar: Thousands Gather For Second Day Protest

Thousands of Burmese gather in the capital Yangon for second-day protest against the military coup

By

Published

Myanmar witnesses protests against military coup
(KDRTV)-Thousands of protestors have flood Myanmar`s capital Yangon for the second-day protest against the military coup

KDRTV established that the military took over Myanmar which is also known as Burma almost a week ago.

Many protesters with majority youths carried pictures of the detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi and put on the red, the color of the leader`s National League for Democracy party.

READ ALSO: Myanmar: Crowd Protest Against Military Coup

We were also able to identify a placard written: “respect our votes”

Our correspondent in Yangon noted that the military shut down the country`s internet connections on Sartuday.

Despite the internet shutdown, the Burmese still managed to mobilize for massive protests in the capital city

The protestors displayed three-fingered symbols and held red balls; cars could also be heard sounding their horns in support of the protest.

There have also been night protesters where the Burmese banged pans and other items

“We will move forward and keep demanding until we get democracy,” one protestor affirmed

We also noticed police trucks and officers in riot gear stationed near Yangon University

After the elections which the military alleged was fraudulent, the elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Mynt, and other Senior NLD leaders have been put under house arrest since February 1.

The coup leaders have faced piled pressure from international communities who condemn internet shutdown and the detention of leaders

