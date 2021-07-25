Nigeria School Kidnapping: Man Delivering Ransom Abducted

KDRTV NEWS: A man who was sent to deliver a ransom to school children’s abductors to secure their release has been abducted too.

The report indicates that the elderly man was sent by the children`s parents to pay the ransom after they raised 30m nairas ($73000) by selling their lands and other possessions.

The parents are now hopeless after the messenger is not in the custody of the criminals.

The north region of the country is now facing expanded school children abductions for profit by criminals.

KDRTV established that ransoms are usually paid but the cases of abducting persons carrying the cash are rare.

After the seizure of the old, the kidnappers called the school headteachers and told him that the money delivered was not the agreed sum.

The 136 children were abducted from an Islamic school in Tegina, Niger state in late May.

Reports indicated that the parents and the school administrators negotiated with the criminals and agreed to pay a ransom.

Part of a school land was sold among other possessions.

The parents and the administrators sent six people to deliver the amount near a forest where the children are being held, hostages.

Upon their arrival, the gunmen obligated that one of the group members an elderly man come with them to count the money.

The gunmen later called and said the money was not the agreed amount.

“Parents are now resigned to fate. They say they can’t raise any more money. They are now relying on God,” Mr. Alhassan, the school`s head teacher told the BBC.

Northern Nigeria has seen more than 1000 school children being abducted by criminals for profit since last December.

Hundreds are still in captivity, however, 28 of the 121 children taken from the Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna state earlier this month were freed on Saturday night.

The Nigerian government has been critically blamed for the failure to tackle the country`s emerging insecurity concern including kidnapping cases