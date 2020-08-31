Paul Rusesabagina: ‘Hotel Rwanda’ Film Star Arrested For Leading Terrorist Movement

(KDRTV)-The ‘Hotel Rwanda’ film hero Mr. Paul Rusesabagina, a Hutu, has been arrested for leading a “terrorist movement”, authorities informed

Rusesabagina inspired a Hollywood film about the 1994 Rwandan genocide and he became prominent for efforts he bestowed to save Hundreds of Tutsis at his hotel during the 1994 genocide

He later established an opposition party which had its armed wing based in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Several Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed by the Hutu extremists who were ejected from power by President Kagame and his Tutsi people

KDRTV notes that Mr. Rusesabagina has been given several awards for his battle for human rights and the awards include the US President Medal of Freedom in 2005.

The star who was arrested under an international warrant was paraded by authorities at a press conference in the capital Kigali.

However, the authorities are yet to disclose where he was arrested given that he has been living in exile; the officers also did not announce further details of charges he is facing

Mr. Rusasebagina was recently linked to a terrorism case in Rwanda. There were accusations that the National Liberation Front (FLN) rebel group had been afforded help by Zambia`s President Edgar Lungu because of his close friendship with Mr. Rusesabagina.

However, the President’s spokesperson denounced such allegations during an interview with BBC.

Elsewhere, in 2011, Mr. Rusasebagina was accused of financing subversion in Rwanda but no charges were laid against him

However, President Kagame`s opposers protested that he does not want to tolerate any opposition. Several opposition leaders have been jailed or exiled but he has said that he is trying to halt another occurrence of ethnic hatred

However, Mr. Rusesabagina has severally said that his aim is to defend the rights of the Rwandese

“I’m just a normal person. But I’ve always defended human rights,” he said at the time.