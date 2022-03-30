Connect with us

Peace Talks with Ukraine Not Promising – Russia

Russia preparing to resume offensive operations after an unpromising peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul

The aftermath of the war between Russian and Ukraine
KDRTV- Nothing very promising in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine as the Russian army prepares to resume offensive operations

The Russian convoy downplayed the talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegates in Intsabul yesterday.

According to the spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, nothing was very promising during the session

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk claimed Russian forces are preparing to resume offensive operations

The has occurred at the time that China has promised to take its relationship with Russia to the next level.

China has said that its relationship with has Russia has withstood several hikes and now is ready to take it to another level.

China has kept low on condemning the Russian attack on Ukraine however, it said that is supporting the efforts made by Russia to restore peace.

According to BBC News, a quarter of the Ukrainians have fled their homes and thousands of civilians have been killed

The United States and NATO countries have imposed severe sanctions on the economy of Russia.

Since the beginning of the war, both Russia and Ukraine have fought ruthless and no one has emerged the winner

