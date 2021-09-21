Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Rwanda Blames Belgium Justice System Over Jailing Of Hotel Rwanda Hero

The US, Belgium`s Foreign Affairs Minister, questions whether Mr. Rusesabagina was given a fair and just trial

By

Published

Mr. Paul Rusesabagina was improsoned for 25 years
Mr. Paul Rusesabagina was improsoned for 25 years

KDRTV NEWS: Rwanda has canceled a high-level meeting with Belgium in the lastest development of diplomatic row following the conviction of Paul Rusesabagina.

Mr. Rusesabagina inspired a Hollywood film about the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

A statement issued by Rwanda said that Belgium had shown “contempt” for its justice system after it criticized the 25-year prison sentence given to Mr. Rusesabagina who is now a Belgium citizen by has origin in Rwanda.

He was found guilty of terrorism on Monday; he was charged for supporting a rebel group in a deadly attack in Rwanda in 2018 and 2019.

READ ALSO: Paul Rusesabagina: ‘Hotel Rwanda’ Film Star Arrested For Leading Terrorist Movement

Even Belgium`s Foreign Affairs Minister Sophie Wilmes said he did not receive a just and fair hearing.

The Hotel Rwanda movie was nominated by Oscar awards and showed Mr. Rusesabagina, who acted as a hotel manager, protecting more than 1200 people who sought shelter during the genocide.

At the same time, the US where his family is leaving also questioned whether he had received a fair trial.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest  Kenya and International News. Could you bookmark our site? Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest news.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019