Rwanda Reopens Schools After Lifting Lockdown

KDRTV NEWS: Schools in Rwanda are now resuming learning for the third term after the government lifted a 15-day lockdown on the capital Kigali and eight other districts.

The government imposed the lockdown following the spiral in the number of infections and deaths linked to the Delta variant.

According to the Minister of Education statement, the school will reopen to complete the academic calendar that was interrupted when all learning institutions were forced to close down due to a spike in the number of coronavirus.

The lockdown was imposed on June 29 to halt the spread of the pandemic in the country.

Even though the Ministry of Education in Rwanda has announced the resumption of learning, other areas are still under lockdown until August 10.

However, the ministry of education has said that it will help the affected regions resume their studies.

“Local authorities will offer necessary facilitation for teachers and learners, and will make sure that learning resumes while diligently observing Covid-19 protocols,” the ministry said in a notice to school administrators, teachers, learners and education partners. “The ministry calls upon schools to observe Covid-19 preventive measures which include physical distancing, proper wearing of face masks, handwashing with clean water and soaps or use of sanitisers, and keeping windows open.”

According to the revised school calendar, the third term is now expected to run for a short term of only 47 days.

Despite the lockdown and subsequent shutdown of learning institutions, the government facilitated candidates in primary and secondary schools to complete their classes and sit for the national examinations.

The Ministry of Education has also ordered schools to establish a catch-up program to support learners lagging.