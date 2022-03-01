Tactics Used By Ukrainians To Overpower Russians In Their Country

Russians are still on war with Ukraine. This has left so many people dead with massive destruction in their country. However, Ukrainians seem to be doing well in fighting for their country despite their number being less compared to the Russians.

Ukrainians are taking advantage of their knowledge of the country’s geographic area. This gives them more advantage over the Russians. In war, if one gets to know how well the area is especially geographically, they are likely to emerge victor. Fighting in their own country gives them a good ascendancy. Nonetheless, most young Russian soldiers are young and they have no much experience.

photo courtesy

Since Russian soldiers are not sure of how long the war is going to last, they are likely to face hunger. You cannot fight well when you are hungry. Zelenskyy makes sure his soldiers are well fed before going to war. To his advantage, he also make sure that even retired armed officers also join the war.

When President Zelenskyy joined the war, this gave awoke the Ukrainians spirit to fight. This acted as source of motivation to the soldiers of Ukraine.

Russia is undoubtedly the largest country and attacking a small country like Ukraine has taken it quite some time. This is evidently seen in how long the war has taken.

also read How Powerful Russia Is Against The Ukraine

Most countries are however in support of the Ukrainians. Currently, the Russian military had to send their convoy and they are heading closer to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.