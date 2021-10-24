Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Uganda: Deadly Bomb Attack In Kampala After Terror Warning

At least two people have been killed in a suspected terrorist bombing in Kampala on Saturday night; others injured

By

Published

Ugandan police have secured the scene of atatck
Ugandan police have secured the scene of atatck

KDRTV NEWS: At least two people have been killed in what is speculated to be a terrorist bomb attack in Kampala, Uganda.

Three others were wounded in the fatal incident, according to the Ugandan police report.

The bomb went off on Saturday night at a bar, killing a 20-year-old waitress and emerging panic among the city residents.

READ ALSO: Ugandan Opposition MPs Storm Out Of Parliament In Protesting Detention Of Colleagues

Uganda police have confirmed that three suspects disguised themselves as customers and then planted explosives in a plastic bag.

No group has professed the attack as President Museveni termed the incident “a terrorist attack.”

This attack transpired a week after the UK government declared an alert about terrorism in the country.

Attack alert issued by the UK as reported by the Monitor

Attack alert issued by the UK as reported by the Monitor

The UK warned British citizens that the terrorist was likely to carry out attacks in East African countries.

The police have secured the scene, and a local mayor said they were fearful and wondered why anyone would target their neighborhood.

President Museveni has promised the residents not to worry since they would bring the perpetrators to book.

“The public should not fear, we shall defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality committed by the pigs who don’t respect life,” he said

In 2010, the Al-Shabaab bomb attack killed 74 people in Kampala, where football fans watched the World Cup final screening.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay updated with the latest Kenya and International News.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019