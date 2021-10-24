Uganda: Deadly Bomb Attack In Kampala After Terror Warning

KDRTV NEWS: At least two people have been killed in what is speculated to be a terrorist bomb attack in Kampala, Uganda.

Three others were wounded in the fatal incident, according to the Ugandan police report.

The bomb went off on Saturday night at a bar, killing a 20-year-old waitress and emerging panic among the city residents.

Uganda police have confirmed that three suspects disguised themselves as customers and then planted explosives in a plastic bag.

No group has professed the attack as President Museveni termed the incident “a terrorist attack.”

This attack transpired a week after the UK government declared an alert about terrorism in the country.

The UK warned British citizens that the terrorist was likely to carry out attacks in East African countries.

The police have secured the scene, and a local mayor said they were fearful and wondered why anyone would target their neighborhood.

President Museveni has promised the residents not to worry since they would bring the perpetrators to book.

“The public should not fear, we shall defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality committed by the pigs who don’t respect life,” he said

In 2010, the Al-Shabaab bomb attack killed 74 people in Kampala, where football fans watched the World Cup final screening.

