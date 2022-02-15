Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Francis Atwoli’s Wife Speaks on Having Affair with Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa

By

Published

fgbejqlgnk2axyl5e11b2efa5d85

KTN News anchor and COTU boss Francis Atwoli’s third wife Mary Kilobi has rubbished claims that she was in a relationship with Rashid Echesa before being married by the firebrand unionist.

In a long Instagram post, the renowned journalist stated that she has never interacted with the former Cs one on one.

“Just for clarity as a journalist, I have interacted with many news sources but not even once have I with one Rashid Echesa, only have I seen him in our Kajiado home,

“I’ve never even had his phone number! Therefore I consider what he said yesterday for the sake of settling political scores very disrespectful and totally unacceptable!” Mary Kilobi wrote.

She went further to attack the former CS urging him not to drag her into political differences with her husband. She stated that Echesa’s attempt to engage the outspoken unionist by concealing himself behind her is a show of cowardice.

“Attacking Kilobi for trying to get back at my Husband is Cowardly!” she stated.

Screenshot 2022 02 15 11 21 10 71 1c337646f29875672b5a61192b9010f9

The former CS had on Saturday during a rally in  Amalemba Stadium, in Kakamega County alleged that he used to see the KTN News anchor and she know her more than the COTU boss.

“Mary ananijua zaidi kushinda Atwoli.” Echesa said.

Read Also

  1. This Man Atwoli! List of 5 Countries Where COTU Boss Has Offices
  2. Meet Journalists Who Once Dated Famous Politicians
  3. Rashid Echesa Arrested Again
  4. Malala’s Mighty Rally Beats Atwoli’s Bukhungu 2 Convention As Thousands Of Luhyas Fill Mumias Sports Complex on Friday Morning

Kilobi has recently advised Echesa and Didmus Barasa against repeatedly invoking her at their campaign rallies.

kilobi

The news anchor urged the DP Ruto-led alliance to focus on selling their message to Kenyans rather than constantly disparaging her, despite the fact that she is not a public personality.

“I know it sounds really nice but Kenyans are eager to hear the “great plans” you purport to have for them. Kumbe hamna sera? Uza Sera wadau wachana na Kilobi. She’s not a politician neither do I have plans of contesting,” Kilobi said.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019