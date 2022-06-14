Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Little Known Details Of Firyal Nur, Cs Amina Mohamed’s Daughter (Photos)

By

Published

Screenshot 2022 06 14 20 20 20 14
Firyal Nur

Firyal Nur is one of the beautiful daughters of Cabinet secretary for sports and heritage Amina Mohamed. She is known for her passion in the fashion world.

Screenshot 2022 06 14 20 20 32 38

Firyal Nur

Perhaps the little details is known about her is attributed to the fact that she is based in the united states. In the US, she works as a fashion expert. Firyal is also a business woman.

Screenshot 2022 06 14 20 18 10 37

Fred Omanyala and Firyal Nur

However, Nur has for sometime kept her life away from the public despite her mother being one of the powerful women in Kenya.

Screenshot 2022 06 14 20 18 55 27

Ethiopia President Sahle-Work Zewde and Firyal Nur Photo instagram

Nur attended United States International University in 2008 and graduated with Bachelor’s degree in International relations and Affairs in 2013.

Additionally, the beautiful CS daughter attended Bocconi University in Milan, Italy where she did her Masters degree in Fashion Direction, Brand and retail Management.

Sports CS Amina Mohamed Rubbishes Claims Of Netball Team Neglect, Threatens To Sue Media

She kicked off her career in 2007 where she worked as an operational manager at Swenergy. One of her break through was when Rapper Kanye West and her then Wife Kim Kardashian ordered her design during Paris fashion week in 2014.

Also read Amina Mohammed’s Daughter Mourns After Losing Dad

In 2019, Nur was appointed as Brand and Culture manager at Gucci.

Dating rumours

She was rumoured to be dating Uhuru’s son Muhoho Kenyatta. On the other hand, details of her dating life has always been kept low key.

Consequently, the cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed is one of those public figures that have beautiful daughters. She has 6 children in total, two biological and four adopted. Of the two biological children, Firyal Nur is one of them.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020