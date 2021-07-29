Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Amina Mohammed’s Daughter Mourns After Losing Dad

By

Published

amina
amina

The daughter of Amina Mohammed has taken to social media to mourn after losing her dad early morning.

As reported by KRDTV, Khalid Ahmed died in Karen Hospital on Thursday morning after a short illness.

According to the family spokesman, the father of two passed away around 5 am.

READ ALSO: Why Police Officers Will Keep Off Caroline Kangogo’s Burial Today

Taking to social media, his daughter, Firyal Nur Al Hossain, who was almost as popular as her mum, mourned her dad saying:

“You are my moon, my sun, my universe, my beginning, my end. Without you, I’m lost, Daddy.”

all

Senior government officials rushed to her Nairobi home after the news of the death was made amid plans to bury him.

Several politicians have also mourned Ahmed on social media.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said:

“I wish to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late Khalid Ahmed. A dear friend and the husband to Sports Ministry Cabinet Secretary @AMB_A_Mohammed, I will remember him as a suave entrepreneur par excellence. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Hassan Joho added, “My thoughts and prayers are with my sister CS Amb. @AMB_A_Mohammed following the demise of her husband Mr Khalid Ahmed.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to my sister and her family and pray that the Almighty Allah SWT assuage your grief. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.”

According to sources close to the family, the death has hit Amina and the family hard given that they also lost another family member recently.

The death also comes just five months after the CS lost her brother Ismael Mohammed Jibril, a prominent city businessman. Ismael died in March while receiving treatment in India.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019