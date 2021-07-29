Amina Mohammed’s Daughter Mourns After Losing Dad

The daughter of Amina Mohammed has taken to social media to mourn after losing her dad early morning.

As reported by KRDTV, Khalid Ahmed died in Karen Hospital on Thursday morning after a short illness.

According to the family spokesman, the father of two passed away around 5 am.

READ ALSO: Why Police Officers Will Keep Off Caroline Kangogo’s Burial Today

Taking to social media, his daughter, Firyal Nur Al Hossain, who was almost as popular as her mum, mourned her dad saying:

“You are my moon, my sun, my universe, my beginning, my end. Without you, I’m lost, Daddy.”

Senior government officials rushed to her Nairobi home after the news of the death was made amid plans to bury him.

Several politicians have also mourned Ahmed on social media.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said:

“I wish to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late Khalid Ahmed. A dear friend and the husband to Sports Ministry Cabinet Secretary @AMB_A_Mohammed, I will remember him as a suave entrepreneur par excellence. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Hassan Joho added, “My thoughts and prayers are with my sister CS Amb. @AMB_A_Mohammed following the demise of her husband Mr Khalid Ahmed.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to my sister and her family and pray that the Almighty Allah SWT assuage your grief. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.”

According to sources close to the family, the death has hit Amina and the family hard given that they also lost another family member recently.

The death also comes just five months after the CS lost her brother Ismael Mohammed Jibril, a prominent city businessman. Ismael died in March while receiving treatment in India.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.