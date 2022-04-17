Meet Francis Atwoli’s Three Daughters And The Powerful Jobs They Do

COTU chair Francis Atwoli is one of the most polygamous Kenyans and is rumored to have three wives and seventeen children. in this article, KDRTV looks into Atwoli’s three daughters and what they do for a living

1. Rachel Nasumbu Atwoli- Pilot

She is a graduate of South Africa’s premier aviation school. Rachel earned her degree in 2018 after three years of schooling.

2. Vanessa Nekesa Atwoli, Chief Executive Officer

Vanessa Nekesa was adopted by Francis Atwoli, her uncle, following the death of her parents. She has her own fashion label, V- Design, which she created at the age of seventeen. In the same year, she won the Blaze be your own boss award, earning Ksh 5 million in financing and another Ksh 2 million in mentoring, financial guidance, and business support.

The 24- year- old was also placed 14th in Kenya’s top 40 under 40 women in the same year.

Vanessa holds a bachelor’s degree in information technology from Mount Kenya University.

3. Malaika Atwoli

Unlike her sisters, is not a social media active person. Many people are unaware of her existence.

Despite his father’s tycoon status, she is a cool person who avoids bright makeup and extravagant jewelry.

Did you miss this?