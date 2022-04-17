Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Meet Francis Atwoli’s Three Daughters And The Powerful Jobs They Do

By

Published

atwoli

COTU chair Francis Atwoli is one of the most polygamous Kenyans and is rumored to have three wives and seventeen children. in this article, KDRTV looks into Atwoli’s three daughters and what they do for a living

1. Rachel Nasumbu Atwoli- Pilot

She is a graduate of South Africa’s premier aviation school. Rachel earned her degree in 2018 after three years of schooling.

2. Vanessa Nekesa Atwoli, Chief Executive Officer

Vanessa Nekesa was adopted by Francis Atwoli, her uncle, following the death of her parents. She has her own fashion label, V- Design, which she created at the age of seventeen. In the same year, she won the Blaze be your own boss award, earning Ksh 5 million in financing and another Ksh 2 million in mentoring, financial guidance, and business support.

The 24- year- old was also placed 14th in Kenya’s top 40 under 40 women in the same year.

Vanessa holds a bachelor’s degree in information technology from Mount Kenya University.

3. Malaika Atwoli

Unlike her sisters, is not a social media active person. Many people are unaware of her existence.

Despite his father’s tycoon status, she is a cool person who avoids bright makeup and extravagant jewelry.

Did you miss this?

  1. Meet President Museveni’s Beautiful Wife and Children (Photos)
  2. Little Known Details Of President Putin Secret Daughters
  3. This Man Atwoli! List of 5 Countries Where COTU Boss Has Offices

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020