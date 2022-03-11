Meet Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri’s Highly Learned Wife and Children

Senator Sam Ongeri’s family boasts a doctor, politician, professor, nurse, banker, dentist, chemist, and an engineer but the professor is the most famous among them.

The alumnus of India’s New Delhi and Bombay universities and the University of London is a pediatrician who previously worked as a professor at the University Of Nairobi School Of Medicine before rising to prominence as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and chair of Athletics Kenya. Ongeri has also served as the Member of Parliament for Nyaribari Masaba and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Local Government, and Education.

Elizabeth Ongeri

She is the wife of the Kisii senator. Elizabeth has been a long-serving deputy-nursing officer at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Nyagaka Ongeri

This professional banker is the MD for Global Corporates at Barclays International in New York and is said to be the most senior Kenyan banker on Wall Street. Nyagaka is an alumnus of Nairobi’s St Mary’s School, Moi Forces Academy, Howard University, USA (BA, Finance), and Harvard Business School (MBA.

You might be interested in this

Caroline Ongeri

This professional engineer and former board member of the Institute of Education in Democracy is the deputy MD of Kenya’s single largest private investment, the Sh70 billion Lake Turkana Wind Power Project.

Fiona Ongeri

Fiona is an alumnus of Brighton University, UK, and the University of Texas studying Pharmaceutical and Chemical Science. She worked as a Sequencing Team Manager at Baylor College of Medicine before relocating to Kenya.

Sylvia Ongeri

The Baraton University and University of Canada graduate is a Dentist at Kenyatta National Hospital.