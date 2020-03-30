Coronavirus: Is Kenyan Government Planning To Impose Lockdown?

(KDRTV)- On Monday 31 March, the Kenyan Ministry of Interior rejected as fake a letter warning that the government is planning to impose a 21-day lockdown to contend the spread of coronavirus.

The letter that was supposedly written by Paul Famba, the Principal Secretary in Charge of citizens Services at the Interior Ministry, warned of a 2-day lockdown.

Read also: Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Sudan, South Sudan, And Somalia Establishes Regional Scheme For Coronavirus

“The National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee (NDICC) in its meeting of 24th, 2020 directed the State Department for Devolution to develop plans for food distribution for possible 21 days lockdown,” the fake letter reads. “The purpose of this letter is to ask you to identify food stores in all Sub locations in your region in readiness for the proposed food distribution,”the letter further stated

This conceived a panic among the members of the public especially those who did not have enough food stocks in their stores.

KDRTV conjectures that the government has inflicted a dusk-to-dawn curfew to help halt the spread of coronavirus.

However, during a previous presser, President Uhuru Kenyatta was quoted asserting that the government would be obliged to take further stringent measures to protect the citizens from the pandemic.

KDRTV understands that several countries in Africa including South Africa have imposed a total lockdown on their citizens.

Again, the lockdown has also proved fruitful the Chinese Wahun city where the virus broke and thus KDRTV supposes that Kenya would be forced to impose a lockdown if the number of confirmed positive cases of the virus goes out of hand.

So far, the government has somewhat isolated Nairobi city after it urged the city residents to dissolve all the travels to upcountry and at the same warned Kenyans against traveling to Nairobi.

Read also: Kenya Confirms 8 News Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Cases Now 50

During a presser today, the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that the country is now battling with community transmission something that KDRTV deems that can lead to an announcement of lockdown by the government