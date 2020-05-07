CORONAVIRUS: Latest Updates From Kenya

(KDRTV)-Kenya on Wednesday, April 6, 2020, registered the highest number of positive cases of coronavirus in a day since the outbreak of the dreadful virus

According to the Health Ministry, the country recorded 47 more cases of COVID-19 inflating the tally to 582.

During a presser on Wednesday, the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that two more patients had succumbed to the virus raising the total number of fatalities to 26.

Reports intimate that the two patients died at their home in Mombasa

Out of the 47 new COVID-19 patients, 11 are from Nairobi, 32 from Mombasa, two from Busia while Kiambu and Kwale recorded one patient each.

Reports also infer that majority of cases in Mombasa and Nairobi were reported in Old Town and Eastleigh respectively.

Fortunately, 8 more patients were discharged from hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 190.

Consequently, the government through the Health Ministry halted the movement in and out of Eastleigh in Nairobi and Old Town in Mombasa after the areas recorded a rise in the number of COVID-19 patients

The Health Ministry also announced that the government will incur the quarantine fee for the COVID-19 patient.

Issuing COVID-19 free Certificate

To increase the battle against coronavirus, the government has ordered that all cross-border truck drivers will have to be tested 48 hours before leaving Nairobi or Mombasa.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said that the approach was additional strategy to halt the spread of the dreadful Chinese virus

According to the CS, the drivers will be obligated to produce a COVID-19 free certificate at the border points further reiterating that similar directive will apply to even drivers entering the country.

“All truck drivers leaving our country to the neighbouring country have to be tested at least 48 hours before they leave Nairobi or Mombasa because by the time they reach the border they must show a certificate that they are Covid-19 free,” said Macharia. “And that will be mandatory and also applies to drivers coming from other regions like Uganda and Rwanda.”

The government also resolved that the drivers will be tested after every two after which the certificate will be renewed

Emergency Allowances and Benefits For Health Workers

On other reports, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has okayed Ksh. 3 billion emergency allowance and benefits for COVID-19 front-line health workers for three months

The SRC Chairperson Lynn Mengich wrote to the Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani over the same.

