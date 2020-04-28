CORONAVIRUS: US Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Surpass 1 Million

(KDRTV)-The confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US has passed 1 million according to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University

It is in records that the US outdid China in March for the most established coronavirus cases than other countries in the world

The US has also recorded that highest COVID-19 death toll

However, President Donald Trump has said that young people are doing extraordinary well with the virus and thus has thought about reopening schools

“Now we found out that young people do extraordinarily well,” with the virus, he says. “That’s why I think we can start thinking about schools.”

According to Trump, it would be better if schools open before the end of this current school year

“I noticed that Purdue University”, in Indiana, wants to reopen, Trump said on Tuesday. “I think that’s correct.” “So hopefully they’re going to be coming back,” he said. “Young people do well with this horrible scourge.”

According to the sentiments by the president, the virus has hardly hit the young as it has done to the adults

However, America is believed to have recorded the death of a six-week-old child, the young person so far to die of coronavirus

The US recently reopened some estates including Alaska, Georgia, and Oklahoma. Some states have also lifted certain lockdown restrictions

This comes after Chinese Health authorities reported that all COVID-19 patients in Wahun city where the virus originated have been discharged

New Zealand on the other hand has announced that they have ‘currently’ eliminated the virus