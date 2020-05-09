Kenya Reports 28 More COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths As Tally Jumps 649

(KDRTV)-Kenya has confirmed 28 more positive cases of cornavirus raising national tally to 649 as the two more COVID-19 dies

According to Ministry of Health, out of the 28 new patients, 10 are from Mombasa, nine from Nairobi, 4 from Migori, 2 from Kajiado and one each in Homa Bay, Kiambu and Machakos

During a presser on Sartuday, the Health Ministry Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said that out of the 24 new patients, 24 are Kenyans while 4 are foreigners from Tanzania from neighbouring Tanzania

The new cases of COVID-19 were reported after the government tested 1611 samples in the last 24 hours

In Nairobi, the new cases were distrubedt as follows; one case n South B, Kawangware, Huruma, Kayole and Eastleigh and Embakasi has got three and two cases consequtively.

In Mombasa, Likoni had two cases while Nyali and Mvita had four cases each

The Health Ministry also reported that five more COBVID-19 patient have also been discharged after recovering from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 207.

Unfortunately, one patient succumbed to the deadly virus bring the total number of deaths to 30

So far, the Ministry of Health confirmed that it has tested 31, 041 samples for COVID-19