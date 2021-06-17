Connect with us

Health

15 Foods That Can Increase Your Lifespan

Science has really helped stretch the human lifespan but it normally comes at a huge cost.

Also, science only acts as an extension for that.

Having a long life according to the Grant & Glueck studies out of Harvard, is basically making good lifestyle choices that preserve your body. It shouldn’t be back-breaking expensive.

Simple choices such as not smoking, working out, getting enough sleep and drinking enough water increase our life span.

Although we need to maintain these habits in order to enjoy longevity, we deny that what we also eat plays a huge role.

These foods below will help you stretch your life.

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Whole grains
  • Low-fat dairy products like yogurt and cheese
  • Skinless poultry
  • Lots of fish
  • Nuts and beans
  • Non-tropical vegetable oils (olive, corn, peanut, and safflower oils)
  • Dark chocolate
  • Cranberries
  • Garlic
  • Olive Oil
  • Green Tea
  • Almonds
  • Chia seeds
  • Bell peppers

