15 Foods That Can Increase Your Lifespan

Science has really helped stretch the human lifespan but it normally comes at a huge cost.
Also, science only acts as an extension for that.
READ ALSO: Politicians Criticized For Jumping From One Funeral To Another Instead Of Focusing On Development
Having a long life according to the Grant & Glueck studies out of Harvard, is basically making good lifestyle choices that preserve your body. It shouldn’t be back-breaking expensive.
Simple choices such as not smoking, working out, getting enough sleep and drinking enough water increase our life span.
Midiwo Family Believes He Might Have Been Killed
Although we need to maintain these habits in order to enjoy longevity, we deny that what we also eat plays a huge role.
These foods below will help you stretch your life.
- Fruits and vegetables
- Whole grains
- Low-fat dairy products like yogurt and cheese
- Skinless poultry
- Lots of fish
- Nuts and beans
- Non-tropical vegetable oils (olive, corn, peanut, and safflower oils)
- Dark chocolate
- Cranberries
- Garlic
- Olive Oil
- Green Tea
- Almonds
- Chia seeds
- Bell peppers
Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.
Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya news.