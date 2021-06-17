Midiwo Family Believes He Might Have Been Killed

The family of former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo believes there might have been foul play in the politician’s death and want the police to conduct investigations.

According to Midowo’s elder brother George Jalang’o, the family is not buying the cardiac arrest theory given as the reason why the 54-year-old politician died.

“We have reported the matter to the police. Midiwo was fit, well and going about his activities and therefore we cannot understand why and how he just fell ill and died,” he said.

Jalang’o added that after the pandemic started, his brother retreated back to his home where he observed a healthy lifestyle that involved a lot of exercises.

He said that Midiwo would walk 15-20 km a day.

Jakoyo Midiwo is a cousin to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader and former Premier Raila Odinga. He was elected to represent Gem Constituency in National Assembly in 2007.

READ ALSO: Politicians Criticized For Jumping From One Funeral To Another Instead Of Focusing On Development

The deceased’s body is scheduled to undergo a post mortem examination in order to reveal the cause of death. Currently, the body is at the Lee Funeral Home.

The politician is said to have been taken to the Nairobi Hospital on Saturday, June 12 after a sudden illness. He passed on just a few hours later.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya news.