11 Tanga Tanga Politicians Chased From Uhuru`s Event

(KDRTV)- Tension rocked Nyandarua county on Friday, January 31, after Ol Kalou MP Ken Mukira and more than 10 Tanga Tanga MCAs allied to DP William Ruto were chased away from the President event

The Tanga Tanga politicians were chased away from the event that was being held at the county commissioner’s office by security officers minutes before the event began

The information was disclosed by one netizen, the Duke of Nyandarua who was worried whether President Uhuru Kenyatta was sincere in his calls for unity

“Over 10 MCAs and MP chased away from Uhuru’s function in Nyandarua. Are we building bridges or breaking them?

According to the Standard`s report, the MCAs had dais set for them but they were confronted and ejected by the police

In the viewpoint of Nyandarua County Assembly Chief Whip Kamau Gathungu, they have ejected out the function due to their political affiliation

“We had entered the venue waiting for Uhuru to arrive when we were confronted by four men. They ordered us to leave saying that we belonged to Tangatanga,” said Chief whip Kamau Gathungu.

Ol Kalou MP Ken Mukira faulted the approach to chase them saying as the host he should be present

“It was very unfair to me to be chased away yet I am the host,” he said

KDRTV understands that this is not the first time tanga tanga MP are being locked out of the President`s event

On Tuesday, January 14, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and her Nakuru East colleague David Gikira were barred from accessing the president`s function in the area

“Earlier today the area MP Hon Gikaria and I were refused entry into a public function where the president will be issuing title deeds to the people of Nakuru county.We were informed that orders from above are that we cannot be allowed entry because we belong to an unwanted faction! Meanwhile, we are building bridges and uniting the nation,” she said.

