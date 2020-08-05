6 High Profile Education Officials Sent Home In Ksh 1.7B Scandal

(KDRTV)-Six senior Education Ministry officials have been sent on a seven-month compulsory leave after a Ksh. 1.7 B scandal emerged at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD)

The approach is bound to affect the reopening of schools since the six officials are critical as they were part of the group directing the facilitation of the online learning

The project has seen over Ksh. 1 B spent to aid students in obtaining education online during the pandemic

KICD acting Chief Executive Joel Mabonga issued the leave obligations to his juniors but a human right organization communicated to Education CS George Magoha and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption to probe Mabonga for asserted scandal and breach of human rights over his decision

A communication by the human rights agency was also made to the Director of Criminal Investigation George Kinoti and Director of Public prosecution Noordin Haji to investigate Mabonga exploiting the tendering process.

The six officials who have been sent on compulsory leave include secondary Education Deputy Director Ruth Mugambi, Olive Mbuthia, Director of Primary Education, Solomon Kathuo, Deputy Director, Finance, Emmanuel Mulwa, Deputy Director Human Resources, Emily Sila, Deputy Director Resource Centre, and John Kimotho, Senior Director Media.

Despite the efforts to educate pupils and students online, a recent survey by a telecommunication company revealed that many students were opting for other platforms over KICD online platform

“This is a clear abuse of office. The future of schools’ curriculum in Kenya is threatened because top experts were sent on forced leave,” Human Rights Focus stated in the letter written to the investigating agencies.

However, Mabonga despised the reports and distanced himself from the graft.