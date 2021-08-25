Connect with us

Afghanistan Refugees Arrives Uganda, Put Under Quarantine

Taliban blocks Afghans from accessing the Kabul Airport and urges the US to evacuating Afghans

Afghan refugess arrives in Iran Afghan border after Taliban victory
KDRTV NEWS: After Uganda declared its willingness to temporarily host Afghan refugees, the first batch of 51 Afghans have arrived in the country.

The first batch landed at the Entebbe International Airport aboard a private chartered flight on Wednesday morning, Uganda`s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry confirmed that the group was transiting through Uganda and will soon move to other countries like the US among others.

Uganda said that it would host the Afghan refugees temporarily.

The refugees include men, women, and children and have since undergone Covid testing and will be put into quarantine for some time.

However, Uganda authorities have not said for how long the refugees will stay in the country.

READ ALSO: Uganda First East African Country Willing To Take Afghans

Uganda declared its willingness to accept the refugees after the US requested it to do so.

The US started evacuating Afghans whose lives were in danger after the Taliban took over the country and is set to expose extreme Islamic rules.

The Taliban took over the country after The US troops withdrew from the country.

The Ugandan authorities had said that it would take 2000 Afghan refugees upon request by the US.

However, senior Ugandan officials said that the matter was still under discussion.

READ ALSO: Efforts To Evacuate Afghans and Western Diplomats Continues As Taliban ‘Block’ Route To Kabul Airport

Uganda is currently hosting over one million refugees who fled several conflicts and other disasters across Eastern Africa.

Rwanda has also said that it would host dozens of schoolgirls from Afghan

This comes at the time when the Taliban have reportedly blocked Afghans from going to Kabul airport to escape the country.

The head of the Taliban has encouraged the US to stop encouraging Afghans to leave the country.

