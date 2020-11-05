Connect with us

Alfred Mutua Asks Uhuru to Unleash KDF Soldiers on Kenyans Not Wearing Masks

alfred mutua
(KDRTV) – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to unleash the military on Kenyans not following COVID-19 protocols.

According to the governor, Kenyan police officers are too corrupt to be trusted with some of the measures meant to curb the spread of the virus which has infected close to 60,000 Kenyans and killed more than one thousand others.

“If the police are not able to enforce the measures let the President roll out the military. Let the military go bar to bar and shut them down. At the end of the day, people are dying and we have to be a country of discipline,” Mutua said in an interview on Citizen TV on Thursday morning.

He said Kenyan police officers are so corrupt that they have come up with an MPESA pay bill number to collect bribes after they realized that their numbers could be trace.

President Uhuru Kenyatta extended curfew hours on Wednesday evening. The curfew will now start from 10 PM to 4 AM. All hotels and night clubs are to close by 9 PM.

The President directed Interior CS Fred Matiangi to form a special security unit comprising of National Police Service, the Administration Police and County Inspectorate officers to be formed to enforce the containment measures.

