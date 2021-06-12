Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Algeria`s Parliamentary Election Underway Amid Boycott Calls

Parliamentary voting underway in Algeria amid boycott calls by Hirak protestors

By

Published

Parliamentary voting underway in Algeria
Parliamentary voting underway in Algeria

KDRTV NEWS: Polls were open in Algeria on Saturday amid boycott calls.

This is the first parliamentary election since the former long-serving President Bouteflika was forced to resign from office in 2019.

His successor President Tebboune says that the vote is to address the corruption and establish a “new Algeria”

KDRTV understands that about 24 million Algerians have been urged to elect 406 deputies of the National People`s Assembly who will serve for a five-year term.

READ ALSO: Moses Kuria’s Party Candidate Koimburi Wins Juja By-election

According to recent reports from Algeria, the voters will have to choose among 13, 000 candidates: half of the candidates have been listed as independent.

KDRTV has established that this is the first time Algeria is seeing a large of independent candidates in the intense polls.

The independent candidates will face candidates from parties that are largely faulted for the crisis facing the country.

Despite the fact that the parliamentary voting is underway, the opposition Hirak Protest movement has called Algerians to boycott the polls.

The demonstrators have compelled President Bouteflika to surrender power but have since petitioned an overhaul of the political system.

The movement has also condemned the crackdown by Algerian authorities.

KDRTV noted that three key Hirak icons were arrested on Thursday but were later freed on Friday evening.

READ ALSO: Rwanda Closes Airspace For Ugandan Flights Over Covid-19 Surge

The three figures include Karim Tabbou, Ihsane El-Kadi, and journalist Khaled Darren.

The arrest prompted an international outcry over democracy in the country.

KDRTV has established that preliminary results of the polls are expected to be made public on Sunday.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya news.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019