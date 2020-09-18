All Roads Eyes on Nyanza as Kisumu Awaits Hustler Clerk William Ruto

(KDRTV) – The whole country has turned its attention to Kisumu County after reports emerged that Deputy President William Ruto will be making his maiden tour of Luo Nyanza next week.

Considered the political bedrock of ODM leader Raila Odinga, Ruto hopes to capitalize on the handshake to make inroads into the region.

The DP is expected to attend a series of church fundraisers and Distributing goodies to women groups and Youths.

The Star looks into William Ruto's plans to win over Raila Odinga's strongholds with planned tour of Kisumu and Migori.

It also has extensive coverage on bungled MES health project with local firms taking over tenders that were earmarked for original manufacturers. pic.twitter.com/ucaaw5bOpt — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) September 14, 2020

Ruto’s is banking on former Raila strategist Eliud Owallo, who recently joined the Hustler Movement to ensure everything runs smoothly.

The DP has been invited to Nyanza by two youth groups; the Nyanza Youth Movement for Ruto 2022 and the Nyanza Young Aspirants Movement for William Ruto 2022.

Agreed wholly ,Kisumu will vote 99% even 100% I think he will get same votes he got last Elections & having system by him will be his Killer card but I like the Ruto onslaught on Uhuru — Butula's Finest -T'challa (@SamMacoha) September 13, 2020

An official of one of the groups told a local daily that they have been meeting daily to plan for Ruto’s arrival.

“We want the Hustler to know that we are behind him and we are glad he honored our invitation. We have been holding meetings to plan for the visit,” the official said, adding that many youths identify with the DP.

On Friday, ODM regional leadership in Kisumu released a statement saying the DP is welcome to the lakeside Town but he should desist from attacking Raila.

ODM Kisumu Branch Chairman Ayiecho Olweny said the region will remain Raila’s stronghold despite Ruto’s visit.

