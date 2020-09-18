Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

All Roads Eyes on Nyanza as Kisumu Awaits Hustler Clerk William Ruto

Avatar

By

Published

Pastors Pray for Ruto
Pastors Pray for Ruto

(KDRTV) – The whole country has turned its attention to Kisumu County after reports emerged that Deputy President William Ruto will be making his maiden tour of Luo Nyanza next week.

Considered the political bedrock of ODM leader Raila Odinga, Ruto hopes to capitalize on the handshake to make inroads into the region.

Murathe Will Not Make You President – Nyanza Residents Warn Baba

The DP is expected to attend a series of church fundraisers and Distributing goodies to women groups and Youths.

Ruto’s is banking on former Raila strategist Eliud Owallo, who recently joined the Hustler Movement to ensure everything runs smoothly.

Read Also: Matiang’i: Where Raila Says We Go, We Shall Go

The DP has been invited to Nyanza by two youth groups; the Nyanza Youth Movement for Ruto 2022 and the Nyanza Young Aspirants Movement for William Ruto 2022.

An official of one of the groups told a local daily that they have been meeting daily to plan for Ruto’s arrival.

Read Also: DP Ruto`s Warning To Raila Odinga Hours Before Meru BBI Forum

“We want the Hustler to know that we are behind him and we are glad he honored our invitation. We have been holding meetings to plan for the visit,” the official said, adding that many youths identify with the DP.

Read Also: You have no license to insult hustlers, Ruto tells Raila

On Friday, ODM regional leadership in Kisumu released a statement saying the DP is welcome to the lakeside Town but he should desist from attacking Raila.

ODM Kisumu Branch Chairman Ayiecho Olweny said the region will remain Raila’s stronghold despite Ruto’s visit.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

Oscar Sudi Trending on Social Media Oscar Sudi Trending on Social Media

News

Senator Mutula Kilonzo Brands Judge Unpatriotic After Releasing Oscar Sudi

(KDRTV) – Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo has questioned the heavy bail slapped on Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi. Sudi was released on a Ksh 500,000...

4 hours ago
estarunga2 estarunga2

News

“I Have Suffered Enough And I’m Coming Home!” Former TV Girl Esther Arunga Announces

(KDRTV) – Former TV girl Esther Arunga Timberlake has successfully served her 10-month parole time in Australia. The beautiful lady was sentenced last year...

12 hours ago
Sudi Released Sudi Released

News

Breaking! Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi Released

(KDRTV) – Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi released on a KSh 500,00 bail, directed not to utter any public statements concerning the allegations against him....

6 hours ago
Esther Arunga Esther Arunga

Life & Style

Former KTN News Anchor Esther Arunga Is Back And This Is What She Had To Say

(KDRTV)-Esther Arunga was a darling to many Kenyans in her days as the topmost talented and beautiful news anchor. When she emerged at KTN,...

11 hours ago