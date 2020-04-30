Babu Owino Claims DJ Evolve Has Fully Recovered, Discharged from Hospital (Video)

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has revealed that DJ Evolve has been discharged from the Nairobi Hospital.

Speaking during an interview with Comedian Jalang’o on the #BonganaJalas Show on YouTube, the MP said that the DJ, whose real name is Felix Orinda is yet to go home because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Babu said that he has managed to pay all the medical bills of the artist which amounted to KSh 15 million.

“The thing that happened is between me and God and I chose to forgive myself. I have been paying the bills and I settled them, Ksh15 million.

“DJ Evolve is waiting to go home as he has was discharged from the Intensive Care Unit to the wards and is waiting to go home. He cannot go home yet due to the Coronavirus pandemic,” the first time MP revealed.

The ODM lawmaker further said that DJ Evolve is his personal friend and nobody should come between them.

Babu Owino is accused of controversially shooting the DJ at a club in Kilimani on January 17 this year. It is not clear what really happened to lead to the shooting at B Club in Kilimani. The MP has since been charged with attempted murder, the case is still in court.