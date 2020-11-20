Bobi Wine Freed After Covid-19 Charges, Death Toll At 29

(KDRTV)-Uganda`s singer turned politician Robert Kyangulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has been freed on non-cash bail after Covid-19 charges in a Ugandan court.

The young National Unity Platform presidential candidate was arranged before Iganda Chief Magistrate Jessica Chemeri on Friday, November 20, for committing an act of likely to read coronavirus.

Bobi denied the charges while the case was pushed to December 18

According to Bobi Wine, he was not in court because he committed a crime, but because he was standing up against big man President Yoweri Museveni.

“I am not here because I committed a crime. I am here because I offered myself to lead Ugandans into ending 35 years of a dictatorship,” he told the court.

Before his arrest, Bobi Wine was set to hold a political gathering that had more than 200 attendants against the electoral commission`s obligations to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Ugandan,, especially the youth,,,, rallied in the various streets,, including Kampala,, engaging the police in ugly scenes.

According to the Daily Monitor on Friday, the death toll had spiked to 29,, with the majority of death caused by gunshots.

However, the Ugandan authorities had put the figure at 16

At the same time, reports indicate that some 45 people sustained injuries from the ugly scenes

According to Bobi Wine, he was being punished owing to his political popularity in the Eastern Africa nation.

“Scenes like this are very difficult to watch! The regime is in panic. We cannot have men in plain clothes shooting people in broad daylight,” he said in a series of tweets.

On Thursday, youth blocked the streets of Kampala and other towns demanding for the release of Bobi Wine.

The police engaged the protestors by firing teargas and rubber bullets

