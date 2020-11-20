Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Bobi Wine Freed After Covid-19 Charges, Death Toll At 29

(KDRTV)-Uganda`s singer turned politician Robert Kyangulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has been freed on non-cash bail after Covid-19 charges in a Ugandan court

Avatar

By

Published

museveni bobi
museveni bobi

(KDRTV)-Uganda`s singer turned politician Robert Kyangulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has been freed on non-cash bail after Covid-19 charges in a Ugandan court.

The young National Unity Platform presidential candidate was arranged before Iganda Chief Magistrate Jessica Chemeri on Friday, November 20, for committing an act of likely to read coronavirus.

Bobi denied the charges while the case was pushed to December 18

READ ALSOKampala on Lockdown as Dictator Museveni’s Soldiers Arrest Bobi Wine

According to Bobi Wine, he was not in court because he committed a crime, but because he was standing up against big man President Yoweri Museveni.

“I am not here because I committed a crime. I am here because I offered myself to lead Ugandans into ending 35 years of a dictatorship,” he told the court.

Before his arrest, Bobi Wine was set to hold a political gathering that had more than 200 attendants against the electoral commission`s obligations to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Ugandan,, especially the youth,,,, rallied in the various streets,, including Kampala,, engaging the police in ugly scenes.

According to the Daily Monitor on Friday, the death toll had spiked to 29,, with the majority of death caused by gunshots.

However, the Ugandan authorities had put the figure at 16

At the same time, reports indicate that some 45 people sustained injuries from the ugly scenes

READ ALSO:Rain of Bullets in Busia as Bobi Wine’s Rally is Blocked

According to Bobi Wine, he was being punished owing to his political popularity in the Eastern Africa nation.

“Scenes like this are very difficult to watch! The regime is in panic. We cannot have men in plain clothes shooting people in broad daylight,” he said in a series of tweets.

On Thursday, youth blocked the streets of Kampala and other towns demanding for the release of Bobi Wine.

The police engaged the protestors by firing teargas and rubber bullets

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

EMMYwatchh EMMYwatchh

Entertainment

Emmy Kosgei Accidentally Flaunts Her Expensive Ferrari Watch (PHOTO)

(KDRTV) – Nigerian based Kenyan songstress Emmy Kosgei is a lady with great taste for the finest things in life. She is one of...

1 day ago
UHURUTO RAILA BOMAS UHURUTO RAILA BOMAS

News

Exclusive! DP William Ruto Desperately ‘Begged’ Uhuru for a Meeting

(KDRTV) – Wednesday’s meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto has elicited mixed reactions. The two Jubilee leaders unexpectedly held a...

1 day ago
President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto at BBI Launch President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto at BBI Launch

Politics

Uhuru, Ruto Meeting Stops Raila’s Reggae

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto held a 3 hour meeting at State House Nairobi on Wednesdays. According to several...

2 days ago
Wazito CEO Evans Gicheru with new Head Coach Francis Kimanzi Wazito CEO Evans Gicheru with new Head Coach Francis Kimanzi

Sports

Wazito FC Sign Highly Rated Francis Kimanzi

(KDRTV) – Former Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has been unveiled as the new Wazito FC Coach. Kimanzi, who was relieved of his duties...

1 day ago