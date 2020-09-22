Breaking! DP William Ruto Visits Jubilee HQs After Months of Persecution

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has finally paid a visit to Jubilee Party Headquarters in Pangani after months of Persecution from top party honchos.

According to Hustler Nation spokesperson Dennis Itumbi, the DP visited the party headquarters in his capacity as the Deputy Party leader.

DP @WilliamsRuto at Jubilee Pangani Headquarters to supervise plans by the Party on the scheduled By-Elections….#HustlerNation pic.twitter.com/xvN1Obvd5B — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) September 22, 2020

Itumbi further revealed that the DP was in Pangani to supervise plans for the party’s leadership elections.

Read Also: Uhuru, Ruto Go Their Own Ways in Murang’a

This was the first time Ruto was visiting Pangani since his allies were kicked from the Jubilee National Management Committee (NMC).

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies ganged up and appointed new members to NMC- despite noise from the DP’s Tanga Tanga faction.

Has Ruto become a lone ranger 😁😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/SqcSrxsPgA — Evangeline Mukua Hamilton Mkenya (@Evangelinekari5) September 22, 2020

In May this year, President Uhuru kicked Ruto allies Kipchumba Murkomen and Susan Kihika as Senate Majority leader and Majority Whip respectively.

Later in June, the party also ousted Aden Duale, Cecil Mbarire and Ben Washiali from National Assembly.

The lawmakers effectively ceased to be members of the Jubilee National Executive Committee (NEC) after losing their house leadership positions. This also meant that Ruto had lost control of the party’s top decision making organ.

Ruto has also been at loggerheads with Jubilee SG Raphael Tuju and Party Vice Chair David Murathe.

Murathe especially has been attacking the DP in public saying he will not succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta because he is a thief.

Read Also: Kenya – Botswana Ties to Strengthen

Murathe has also publicly endorsed ODM leader Raila Odinga for 2022 Presidency. It will be interesting to see how the different party factions react to the DP’s visit.